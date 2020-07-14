Ridglea Court.

Lease Length: Flexible terms, short terms and monthly available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per single applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1
rent: $15
restrictions: No breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.