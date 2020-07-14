All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Ridglea Court

5928 Fletcher Avenue · (469) 530-3218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridglea

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1-1A · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-20 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 1-16 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 1-8 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridglea Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you. Our fine-living and tight-knit group of neighbors will provide you with an unmatched experience and value. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible terms, short terms and monthly available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per single applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 1
rent: $15
restrictions: No breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ridglea Court have any available units?
Ridglea Court has 5 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridglea Court have?
Some of Ridglea Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridglea Court currently offering any rent specials?
Ridglea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridglea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridglea Court is pet friendly.
Does Ridglea Court offer parking?
Yes, Ridglea Court offers parking.
Does Ridglea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridglea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridglea Court have a pool?
No, Ridglea Court does not have a pool.
Does Ridglea Court have accessible units?
No, Ridglea Court does not have accessible units.
Does Ridglea Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridglea Court has units with dishwashers.

