Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Red Rock

6351 Vega Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6351 Vega Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Area: South Ft Worth
Fort Worth 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $825-870/ 555-650sq ft

 

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Tennis court, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators  

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1010

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red Rock have any available units?
Red Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Red Rock have?
Some of Red Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Red Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Red Rock is pet friendly.
Does Red Rock offer parking?
Yes, Red Rock offers parking.
Does Red Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red Rock have a pool?
Yes, Red Rock has a pool.
Does Red Rock have accessible units?
No, Red Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Red Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Red Rock has units with dishwashers.

