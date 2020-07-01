Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Purington 5317 Cottage A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Purington 5317 Cottage A
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Purington 5317 Cottage A
5317 Purington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5317 Purington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
East Fort Worth 1 bed 1 bath Cottage style. - Small Cottage, 1 bed 1 bath
Small office or could use as a small 2nd bedroom.
Central heat and AC
Available now!!
Apply on line www.txlec.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5756742)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have any available units?
Purington 5317 Cottage A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is Purington 5317 Cottage A currently offering any rent specials?
Purington 5317 Cottage A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Purington 5317 Cottage A pet-friendly?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A offer parking?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A does not offer parking.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have units with washers and dryers?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have a pool?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A does not have a pool.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have accessible units?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A does not have accessible units.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have units with dishwashers?
No, Purington 5317 Cottage A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Purington 5317 Cottage A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Purington 5317 Cottage A has units with air conditioning.
