Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking on-site laundry

Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom layouts are equipped with a refrigerator, stove and garbage disposal. Come home after a long day to your air-conditioned apartment outfitted with wood vinyl flooring, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Select homes offer ceiling fans in the living area and bedrooms.



A lifestyle of convenience is at your fingertips when you choose Northwood Apartments. Enjoy quiet community living with all of the excitement and adventure of city life. Just minutes from the center of Fort Worth, enjoy quick and easy access to a variety of restaurants, night life and shopping. Take comfort in knowing we are committed to providing you a beautiful apartment home and a community staff that is trustworthy and dependable.



Take a step towards comfortable and convenient living when you choose Northwood Apartments in Fort Worth, TX. Call or stop by our office for a tour today!