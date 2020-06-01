All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Northwood

4301 Weber St · (817) 624-7214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4301 Weber St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$758

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
Explore Northwood Apartments today and find your next place to call home. We offer a gated, pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. Our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom layouts are equipped with a refrigerator, stove and garbage disposal. Come home after a long day to your air-conditioned apartment outfitted with wood vinyl flooring, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Select homes offer ceiling fans in the living area and bedrooms.

A lifestyle of convenience is at your fingertips when you choose Northwood Apartments. Enjoy quiet community living with all of the excitement and adventure of city life. Just minutes from the center of Fort Worth, enjoy quick and easy access to a variety of restaurants, night life and shopping. Take comfort in knowing we are committed to providing you a beautiful apartment home and a community staff that is trustworthy and dependable.

Take a step towards comfortable and convenient living when you choose Northwood Apartments in Fort Worth, TX. Call or stop by our office for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Trash: $10; Pest Control: $5
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northwood have any available units?
Northwood has 3 units available starting at $758 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwood have?
Some of Northwood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwood currently offering any rent specials?
Northwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwood is pet friendly.
Does Northwood offer parking?
Yes, Northwood offers parking.
Does Northwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwood have a pool?
No, Northwood does not have a pool.
Does Northwood have accessible units?
Yes, Northwood has accessible units.
Does Northwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Northwood does not have units with dishwashers.

