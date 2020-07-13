All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

Maxwell

8300 Brentwood Stair Rd · (817) 567-2858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-704 · Avail. Jul 18

$872

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 6-608 · Avail. now

$972

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 11-1107 · Avail. now

$972

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-615 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,127

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1-104 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,127

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 4-416 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,127

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maxwell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
Looking for a new place to call home sweet home? Located conveniently off I-30 and Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth, Maxwell Apartment Homes has convenient access to all of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington.

Maxwell Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community complete with a bark park for your pet. Other amenities include a refreshing swimming pool, fitness facility, laundry care center, clubhouse, limited access gates, and 24-hour video surveillance.

With select homes recently renovated, the apartment homes and townhomes of Maxwell Apartment Homes offer full size washer/dryer connections, private patios and balconies, built-in microwaves, cathedral ceilings, and ceiling fans. Select floor plans feature sunken living rooms to offer a cozy feeling for your family. Let us, at Maxwell Apartment Homes, help you find your new home sweet home.

For more information about becoming a member of our community, contact Maxwell today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 deposit for any size
Move-in Fees: $50 administrative fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Patio storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Maxwell have any available units?
Maxwell has 23 units available starting at $872 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Maxwell have?
Some of Maxwell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maxwell currently offering any rent specials?
Maxwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maxwell pet-friendly?
Yes, Maxwell is pet friendly.
Does Maxwell offer parking?
Yes, Maxwell offers parking.
Does Maxwell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Maxwell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Maxwell have a pool?
Yes, Maxwell has a pool.
Does Maxwell have accessible units?
No, Maxwell does not have accessible units.
Does Maxwell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maxwell has units with dishwashers.

