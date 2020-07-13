Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar key fob access online portal package receiving playground trash valet

Looking for a new place to call home sweet home? Located conveniently off I-30 and Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth, Maxwell Apartment Homes has convenient access to all of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington.



Maxwell Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community complete with a bark park for your pet. Other amenities include a refreshing swimming pool, fitness facility, laundry care center, clubhouse, limited access gates, and 24-hour video surveillance.



With select homes recently renovated, the apartment homes and townhomes of Maxwell Apartment Homes offer full size washer/dryer connections, private patios and balconies, built-in microwaves, cathedral ceilings, and ceiling fans. Select floor plans feature sunken living rooms to offer a cozy feeling for your family. Let us, at Maxwell Apartment Homes, help you find your new home sweet home.



