Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Marine Park Apartments

3144 NW 33rd St · (817) 626-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3144 NW 33rd St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133 · Avail. Aug 6

$746

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 159 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 243 · Avail. Aug 8

$976

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marine Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
green community
playground
Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments. Enjoy quiet community living with easy access to our on-site laundry facility and our conveniently located community playground. With short walk to Buck Sansom Park, you can enjoy an outdoor picnic or a week night stroll. A quick 5-mile drive will put you in the center of Fort Worth, giving you convenient access to a variety of restaurants, night life, shopping and the city lifestyle.

Take a step towards cozy and comfortable living and make Marine Park Apartments your new home. Call or stop in for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
restrictions: Weight Limit: 21" Top of Head.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marine Park Apartments have any available units?
Marine Park Apartments has 6 units available starting at $746 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Marine Park Apartments have?
Some of Marine Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marine Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Marine Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marine Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Marine Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Marine Park Apartments offer parking?
No, Marine Park Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Marine Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marine Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marine Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Marine Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Marine Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Marine Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Marine Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Marine Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Marine Park Apartments?
