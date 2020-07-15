Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard green community playground

Come home to Marine Park Apartments in Fort Worth, TX, a gated and pet friendly community located just north of vibrant Fort Worth, TX. A relaxed lifestyle is at your fingertips when you choose Marine Park Apartments. Enjoy quiet community living with easy access to our on-site laundry facility and our conveniently located community playground. With short walk to Buck Sansom Park, you can enjoy an outdoor picnic or a week night stroll. A quick 5-mile drive will put you in the center of Fort Worth, giving you convenient access to a variety of restaurants, night life, shopping and the city lifestyle.



Take a step towards cozy and comfortable living and make Marine Park Apartments your new home. Call or stop in for a tour today!