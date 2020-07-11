Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage courtyard game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown Fort Worth, Medical District, and are surrounded by an abundance of restaurants and great shopping!

Each of the spacious bedrooms here at Loft Vue Fort feature offerings that have been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, finished vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops. We offer furnished and unfurnished apartment options. A relaxing H2O deck, Outdoor Grill Area, and on-site maintenance are in place to help you come home and relax from life’s worries. We also have a 24-hour fitness center, on-site vending, sauna, and study room.

Loft Vue offers luxury 1, 2, 4- & 5-bedroom layouts! Soooo... What are you waiting for? Call us TODAY! Rates starting as low as $825/Private Bed and Bath!