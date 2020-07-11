All apartments in Fort Worth
Loft Vue.
Loft Vue
Loft Vue

3125 Mccart Avenue ·
Location

3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Byers Mccart

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A1 · Avail. now

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$2,198

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$2,398

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit D1 · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1421 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit E1 · Avail. now

$4,125

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 1679 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loft Vue.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
game room
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown Fort Worth, Medical District, and are surrounded by an abundance of restaurants and great shopping!
Each of the spacious bedrooms here at Loft Vue Fort feature offerings that have been recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, finished vinyl plank flooring, and granite counter tops. We offer furnished and unfurnished apartment options. A relaxing H2O deck, Outdoor Grill Area, and on-site maintenance are in place to help you come home and relax from life’s worries. We also have a 24-hour fitness center, on-site vending, sauna, and study room.
Loft Vue offers luxury 1, 2, 4- & 5-bedroom layouts! Soooo... What are you waiting for? Call us TODAY! Rates starting as low as $825/Private Bed and Bath!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Deposit: $0-2 months worth rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Call for Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Loft Vue have any available units?
Loft Vue has 6 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Loft Vue have?
Some of Loft Vue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loft Vue currently offering any rent specials?
Loft Vue is offering the following rent specials: $150 off per month on unfurnished units
Is Loft Vue pet-friendly?
Yes, Loft Vue is pet friendly.
Does Loft Vue offer parking?
Yes, Loft Vue offers parking.
Does Loft Vue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Loft Vue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Loft Vue have a pool?
No, Loft Vue does not have a pool.
Does Loft Vue have accessible units?
Yes, Loft Vue has accessible units.
Does Loft Vue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loft Vue has units with dishwashers.

