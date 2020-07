Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Comprised of 5 buildings, Leuda-May offers 8 different one or two bedroom floor plans as well as a separate 3 bedroom house that sits in the center of the property. The distinctive features that you would expect to find in buildings from the 1920s have all been restored and modern comforts have been added. The district itself is composed of five contributing buildings and one contributing structure built between c. 1923 and 1936 with an addition to one of the buildings around 1941. Three of the resources are 2-story apartment buildings, two are 2-story garage/apartment buildings, and the structure is a small stuccoed trash shed.