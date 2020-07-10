All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4250 Old Decatur Road, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Northwest Ft Worth/ Saginaw/ Eagle Mtn
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $754

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1026

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landings at Marine Creek have any available units?
Landings at Marine Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Landings at Marine Creek have?
Some of Landings at Marine Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings at Marine Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Landings at Marine Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings at Marine Creek pet-friendly?
No, Landings at Marine Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Landings at Marine Creek offer parking?
Yes, Landings at Marine Creek offers parking.
Does Landings at Marine Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landings at Marine Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings at Marine Creek have a pool?
Yes, Landings at Marine Creek has a pool.
Does Landings at Marine Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Landings at Marine Creek has accessible units.
Does Landings at Marine Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings at Marine Creek has units with dishwashers.

