Landings at Marine Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access

Area: Northwest Ft Worth/ Saginaw/ Eagle Mtn

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $754



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Handicap modified units

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 1026



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



**All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



Spirit Real Estate Group