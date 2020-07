Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly parking bbq/grill car wash area carport coffee bar online portal pool table yoga

Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more. Our location provides easy access to any destination throughout Dallas and Fort Worth via Highway 820 or I-35 and we are part of the Keller school district. Come see all that Lake Pointe has to offer.