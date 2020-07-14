Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30. The community has easy access to the West 7th neighborhood & Magnolia Avenue in the historic Southside neighborhood with a wide selection of restaurants, entertainment & shopping to choose from.



The architectural details of the community evoke the romance of the French Quarter, with wrought iron balconies and design, showcasing beautifully landscaped courtyards.



Exceptional amenities include beautiful courtyard & pool views, custom painted interiors, faux wood flooring, premium carpet, designer hardware & lighting, accentuating our thoughtfully designed floor plans: spacious living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms & large walk-in closets.



Superior customer service and an emphasis on stress-free living.



Reserve your special apartment home today!