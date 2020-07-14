All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Harris Gardens

550 8th Ave ·
Location

550 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W218 · Avail. Sep 19

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

Unit C230 · Avail. Aug 21

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit C233 · Avail. Aug 29

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit W212 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harris Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Perfectly situated in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Harris Gardens is easily accessible to Interstate 30. The community has easy access to the West 7th neighborhood & Magnolia Avenue in the historic Southside neighborhood with a wide selection of restaurants, entertainment & shopping to choose from.

The architectural details of the community evoke the romance of the French Quarter, with wrought iron balconies and design, showcasing beautifully landscaped courtyards.

Exceptional amenities include beautiful courtyard & pool views, custom painted interiors, faux wood flooring, premium carpet, designer hardware & lighting, accentuating our thoughtfully designed floor plans: spacious living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms & large walk-in closets.

Superior customer service and an emphasis on stress-free living.

Reserve your special apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 (1 Bedroom), $300 (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs weight limit. No aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harris Gardens have any available units?
Harris Gardens has 10 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Harris Gardens have?
Some of Harris Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harris Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Harris Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harris Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Harris Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Harris Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Harris Gardens offers parking.
Does Harris Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harris Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harris Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Harris Gardens has a pool.
Does Harris Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Harris Gardens has accessible units.
Does Harris Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harris Gardens has units with dishwashers.
