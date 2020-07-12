Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access alarm system business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet cafe online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Camden Centreport. You will find spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens that include stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes and faucets with pull-out sprayers. Each home includes a full-size washer and dryer and oversized garden tubs, and framed mirrors and curved shower rods accentuate the bathrooms. Crown molding, programmable thermostats, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies with storage are also featured. Our gated, pet-friendly community includes a community workspace, resort-style pool with waterscapes, and picnic areas with grills. Located near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and popular dining and shopping areas. Please note that all ...