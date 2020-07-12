All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Camden Centreport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Camden Centreport
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Camden Centreport

Open Now until 6pm
3999 Centreport Dr · (516) 962-2242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
CentrePort Business Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76155
CentrePort Business Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0632 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0937 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0420 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 0814 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 0534 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Centreport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Camden Centreport. You will find spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens that include stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes and faucets with pull-out sprayers. Each home includes a full-size washer and dryer and oversized garden tubs, and framed mirrors and curved shower rods accentuate the bathrooms. Crown molding, programmable thermostats, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and patios and balconies with storage are also featured. Our gated, pet-friendly community includes a community workspace, resort-style pool with waterscapes, and picnic areas with grills. Located near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and popular dining and shopping areas. Please note that all ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $210
Additional: Cable and Internet $98, Valet Living (trash pickup) $28, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Detached garage: $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Centreport have any available units?
Camden Centreport has 20 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Centreport have?
Some of Camden Centreport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Centreport currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Centreport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Centreport pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Centreport is pet friendly.
Does Camden Centreport offer parking?
Yes, Camden Centreport offers parking.
Does Camden Centreport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Centreport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Centreport have a pool?
Yes, Camden Centreport has a pool.
Does Camden Centreport have accessible units?
No, Camden Centreport does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Centreport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Centreport has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Centreport?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity