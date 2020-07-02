Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brazos On Hulen - Property Id: 228827



We have a spacious floor plan

Great space (qualified applicants)

Friendly personal

Under new management

Pet-friendly and so much more!!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228827

Property Id 228827



(RLNE5585932)