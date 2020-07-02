All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Brazos on Hulen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Brazos on Hulen
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

Brazos on Hulen

6625 South Hulen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6625 South Hulen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Central

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brazos On Hulen - Property Id: 228827

We have a spacious floor plan
Great space (qualified applicants)
Friendly personal
Under new management
Pet-friendly and so much more!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228827
Property Id 228827

(RLNE5585932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brazos on Hulen have any available units?
Brazos on Hulen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Brazos on Hulen have?
Some of Brazos on Hulen's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brazos on Hulen currently offering any rent specials?
Brazos on Hulen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brazos on Hulen pet-friendly?
Yes, Brazos on Hulen is pet friendly.
Does Brazos on Hulen offer parking?
No, Brazos on Hulen does not offer parking.
Does Brazos on Hulen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brazos on Hulen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brazos on Hulen have a pool?
No, Brazos on Hulen does not have a pool.
Does Brazos on Hulen have accessible units?
No, Brazos on Hulen does not have accessible units.
Does Brazos on Hulen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brazos on Hulen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University