Bowery at Southside
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

Bowery at Southside

220 E Broadway Ave · No Longer Available
Location

220 E Broadway Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bowery at Southside have any available units?
Bowery at Southside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is Bowery at Southside currently offering any rent specials?
Bowery at Southside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bowery at Southside pet-friendly?
Yes, Bowery at Southside is pet friendly.
Does Bowery at Southside offer parking?
No, Bowery at Southside does not offer parking.
Does Bowery at Southside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bowery at Southside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bowery at Southside have a pool?
No, Bowery at Southside does not have a pool.
Does Bowery at Southside have accessible units?
No, Bowery at Southside does not have accessible units.
Does Bowery at Southside have units with dishwashers?
No, Bowery at Southside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Bowery at Southside have units with air conditioning?
No, Bowery at Southside does not have units with air conditioning.

