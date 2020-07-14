All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Birchman Commons

5601 Birchman Avenue · (214) 225-7802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5601 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchman Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
courtyard
internet access
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Birchman Commons, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $65, Couples: $85
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom: $150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Assigned Parking: $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchman Commons have any available units?
Birchman Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchman Commons have?
Some of Birchman Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchman Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Birchman Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchman Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchman Commons is pet friendly.
Does Birchman Commons offer parking?
Yes, Birchman Commons offers parking.
Does Birchman Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchman Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchman Commons have a pool?
No, Birchman Commons does not have a pool.
Does Birchman Commons have accessible units?
No, Birchman Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Birchman Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchman Commons has units with dishwashers.
