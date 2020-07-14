Birchman Commons

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $65, Couples: $85
Move-in Fees: 1 Bedroom: $150, 2 Bedrooms: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Assigned Parking: $25.