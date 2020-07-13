All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like Ascent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Ascent
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Ascent

Open Now until 5:30pm
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr · (682) 226-7450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Shady Oaks Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 727 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascent.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
Welcome home to Ascent Lake Worth, where upscale apartments meet scenic views. Our recently renovated studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer faux granite countertops, laminate wood-style flooring, energy efficient appliance package, thoughtfully designed floor plans and oversized closets. With two community swimming pools, a quality fitness center, playground, outdoor kitchen and fire-pit with conversational seating, clubhouse with media room, and an off-leash dog park; Ascent Lake Worth makes coming home the best part of your day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet vaccination records and a photo is required. We permit cats, dogs, birds, and fish. Restricted breeds are Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akitas, German Shepherds and any mix of these breeds. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Every resident is given a parking pass to park at our community upon move-in. To reserve a parking spot, there is a $40 monthly fee. Residents may also choose to reserve a covered parking spot for $50 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascent have any available units?
Ascent has 9 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascent have?
Some of Ascent's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascent currently offering any rent specials?
Ascent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascent pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascent is pet friendly.
Does Ascent offer parking?
Yes, Ascent offers parking.
Does Ascent have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ascent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascent have a pool?
Yes, Ascent has a pool.
Does Ascent have accessible units?
No, Ascent does not have accessible units.
Does Ascent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascent has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Ascent?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity