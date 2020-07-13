Lease Length: 3, 6-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pet vaccination records and a photo is required. We permit cats, dogs, birds, and fish. Restricted breeds are Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akitas, German Shepherds and any mix of these breeds. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets, or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Every resident is given a parking pass to park at our community upon move-in. To reserve a parking spot, there is a $40 monthly fee. Residents may also choose to reserve a covered parking spot for $50 a month.