Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
Ariva
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Ariva

6201 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Area: South Ft Worth
Fort Worth 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $869 / 615 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Laundry room, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1009

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ariva have any available units?
Ariva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Ariva have?
Some of Ariva's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ariva currently offering any rent specials?
Ariva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ariva pet-friendly?
No, Ariva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does Ariva offer parking?
Yes, Ariva offers parking.
Does Ariva have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ariva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ariva have a pool?
Yes, Ariva has a pool.
Does Ariva have accessible units?
No, Ariva does not have accessible units.
Does Ariva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ariva has units with dishwashers.

