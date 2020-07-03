Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9937 Osprey Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9937 Osprey Dr
9937 Osprey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9937 Osprey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3,000 sq ft. house in a great neighborhood! 4 bed, 2.5 bath. Recently renovated. Act fast as this will not last!
Call (469) 518-0500
or visit our website at:
www.americanrealpm.com for showing or application information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9937 Osprey Dr have any available units?
9937 Osprey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9937 Osprey Dr have?
Some of 9937 Osprey Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9937 Osprey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9937 Osprey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9937 Osprey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9937 Osprey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9937 Osprey Dr offer parking?
No, 9937 Osprey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9937 Osprey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9937 Osprey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9937 Osprey Dr have a pool?
No, 9937 Osprey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9937 Osprey Dr have accessible units?
No, 9937 Osprey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9937 Osprey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9937 Osprey Dr has units with dishwashers.
