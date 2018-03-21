All apartments in Fort Worth
9936 Long Rifle Drive

Location

9936 Long Rifle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Living area features vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has eat in dining area. Laminate flooring throughout. See private remarks to submit application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have any available units?
9936 Long Rifle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have?
Some of 9936 Long Rifle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9936 Long Rifle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9936 Long Rifle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9936 Long Rifle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9936 Long Rifle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9936 Long Rifle Drive offers parking.
Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9936 Long Rifle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have a pool?
No, 9936 Long Rifle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9936 Long Rifle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9936 Long Rifle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9936 Long Rifle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

