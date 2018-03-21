9936 Long Rifle Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Legacy
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Living area features vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has eat in dining area. Laminate flooring throughout. See private remarks to submit application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
