9933 Osprey Drive
9933 Osprey Drive

9933 Osprey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9933 Osprey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home. Spacious kitchen. Great livingroom with fireplace. Gameroom upstairs. This home boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9933 Osprey Drive have any available units?
9933 Osprey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9933 Osprey Drive have?
Some of 9933 Osprey Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9933 Osprey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9933 Osprey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9933 Osprey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9933 Osprey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9933 Osprey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9933 Osprey Drive offers parking.
Does 9933 Osprey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9933 Osprey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9933 Osprey Drive have a pool?
No, 9933 Osprey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9933 Osprey Drive have accessible units?
No, 9933 Osprey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9933 Osprey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9933 Osprey Drive has units with dishwashers.

