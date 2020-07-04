Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9929 Blue Bell Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:33 AM
9929 Blue Bell Drive
9929 Blue Bell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
9929 Blue Bell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
3-2-2 Great home just down the street from North Elementary. Home backs up to park and has gate with access to walking trails. Just a mile from the heart of White Settlement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have any available units?
9929 Blue Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 9929 Blue Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Blue Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Blue Bell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive offer parking?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 Blue Bell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9929 Blue Bell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9929 Blue Bell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
