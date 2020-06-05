9916 Channing Road

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4/2/2 home in Sunset Hills. Many interior upgrades, split bedrooms, privacy fenced back yard & more. Full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Owner will consider 1 dog on a case by case basis - no larger than 40 pounds. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.