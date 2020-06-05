All apartments in Fort Worth
9916 Channing Road

9916 Channing Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
refrigerator
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 4/2/2 home in Sunset Hills. Many interior upgrades, split bedrooms, privacy fenced back yard & more. Full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Owner will consider 1 dog on a case by case basis - no larger than 40 pounds. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 9916 Channing Road have any available units?
9916 Channing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9916 Channing Road currently offering any rent specials?
9916 Channing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 Channing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9916 Channing Road is pet friendly.
Does 9916 Channing Road offer parking?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not offer parking.
Does 9916 Channing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 Channing Road have a pool?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not have a pool.
Does 9916 Channing Road have accessible units?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 Channing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9916 Channing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9916 Channing Road does not have units with air conditioning.

