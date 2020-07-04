Great 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house with carport, covered patio, storage building and fenced yard. Neutral colors and vinyl planking flooring. *No pets* *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have any available units?
9909 Plainfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Plainfield Drive have?
Some of 9909 Plainfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Plainfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Plainfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.