Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

9909 Plainfield Drive

9909 Plainfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Plainfield Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house with carport, covered patio, storage building and fenced yard. Neutral colors and vinyl planking flooring. *No pets* *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have any available units?
9909 Plainfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9909 Plainfield Drive have?
Some of 9909 Plainfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 Plainfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9909 Plainfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 Plainfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9909 Plainfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9909 Plainfield Drive offers parking.
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 Plainfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9909 Plainfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9909 Plainfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 Plainfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 Plainfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

