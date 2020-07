Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Under Renovation but it will be clean and beautiful in no time! The perfect location. Home is on a cul-de-sac facing a pond and a greenbelt. Home is bright and open with neutral colors, lots of windows and tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and large cabinets. Large game room and master bedroom. Open patio!