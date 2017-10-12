Rent Calculator
Last updated May 8 2019 at 11:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9908 Blue Bell Dr
9908 Blue Bell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9908 Blue Bell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice three bedroom two bath with separate dinning area and eat in kitchen.Kitchen is large with plenty of cabinet space. Nice brick wood burning fireplace in the living area.Back yard is fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have any available units?
9908 Blue Bell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 9908 Blue Bell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9908 Blue Bell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9908 Blue Bell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9908 Blue Bell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr offer parking?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have a pool?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have accessible units?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9908 Blue Bell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9908 Blue Bell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
