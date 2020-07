Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in ready! This Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story house is in Keller school district. High ceilings with lots of natural light. Large master bath with separate shower. Split bedrooms with plantation shutters and skylights. Tile and carpet throughout. Located by 35 W, close to highways, schools, shopping and dining area.



Agent is related to the owner. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.