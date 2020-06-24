Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9904 Fressia Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:59 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9904 Fressia Lane
9904 Fressia Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9904 Fressia Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Westland Texas
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have any available units?
9904 Fressia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 9904 Fressia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Fressia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Fressia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane offer parking?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have a pool?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have accessible units?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Fressia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9904 Fressia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9904 Fressia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
