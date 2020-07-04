All apartments in Fort Worth
9904 Alemeda Court

9904 Alemeda Court · No Longer Available
Location

9904 Alemeda Court, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath on cul-de-sac street, updated flooring, 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, storage shed. Please see application requirements in MLS transaction desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 Alemeda Court have any available units?
9904 Alemeda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9904 Alemeda Court have?
Some of 9904 Alemeda Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 Alemeda Court currently offering any rent specials?
9904 Alemeda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 Alemeda Court pet-friendly?
No, 9904 Alemeda Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9904 Alemeda Court offer parking?
Yes, 9904 Alemeda Court offers parking.
Does 9904 Alemeda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9904 Alemeda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 Alemeda Court have a pool?
No, 9904 Alemeda Court does not have a pool.
Does 9904 Alemeda Court have accessible units?
No, 9904 Alemeda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 Alemeda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 Alemeda Court has units with dishwashers.

