Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 PM

9845 Willowick Avenue

9845 Willowick Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9845 Willowick Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 Willowick Avenue have any available units?
9845 Willowick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9845 Willowick Avenue have?
Some of 9845 Willowick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9845 Willowick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9845 Willowick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 Willowick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9845 Willowick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9845 Willowick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9845 Willowick Avenue offers parking.
Does 9845 Willowick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9845 Willowick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 Willowick Avenue have a pool?
No, 9845 Willowick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9845 Willowick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9845 Willowick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 Willowick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9845 Willowick Avenue has units with dishwashers.

