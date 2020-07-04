All apartments in Fort Worth
9840 Autumn Sage Drive
9840 Autumn Sage Drive

9840 Autumn Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9840 Autumn Sage Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Willow Wood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have any available units?
9840 Autumn Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have?
Some of 9840 Autumn Sage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9840 Autumn Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9840 Autumn Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9840 Autumn Sage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9840 Autumn Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9840 Autumn Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.

