Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9828 Stripling Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:27 AM

9828 Stripling Drive

9828 Stripling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Stripling Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Bright open floorplan, spacious rooms, lovely architectural features, plantation shutters, huge utility & so much more! Beautiful formal dining w pretty decorative wall & crown molding. Expansive 20x19 living area offers laminate floors, natural light & high ceilings. The large kitchen boasts stainless appliances including a 5-burner gas cooktop, crisp white cabinetry, loads of counter space & an inviting breakfast room w decorative details. Grand master has a 15x6 walk-in closet, double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Lovely secondaries, 12x10 utility room w sink & built-ins, nice backyard, sprinkler system, community amenities including pools, tennis & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 Stripling Drive have any available units?
9828 Stripling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 Stripling Drive have?
Some of 9828 Stripling Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 Stripling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9828 Stripling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 Stripling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9828 Stripling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9828 Stripling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9828 Stripling Drive offers parking.
Does 9828 Stripling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 Stripling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 Stripling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9828 Stripling Drive has a pool.
Does 9828 Stripling Drive have accessible units?
No, 9828 Stripling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 Stripling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9828 Stripling Drive has units with dishwashers.

