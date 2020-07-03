9828 Stripling Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous 3-2-2 in desirable Keller ISD! Bright open floorplan, spacious rooms, lovely architectural features, plantation shutters, huge utility & so much more! Beautiful formal dining w pretty decorative wall & crown molding. Expansive 20x19 living area offers laminate floors, natural light & high ceilings. The large kitchen boasts stainless appliances including a 5-burner gas cooktop, crisp white cabinetry, loads of counter space & an inviting breakfast room w decorative details. Grand master has a 15x6 walk-in closet, double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Lovely secondaries, 12x10 utility room w sink & built-ins, nice backyard, sprinkler system, community amenities including pools, tennis & more!