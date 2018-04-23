This lovely custom home features a stone fireplace, covered patio and extensive wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel built in appliances and a butlers pantry.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 9812 White Bear Trail have?
Some of 9812 White Bear Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
