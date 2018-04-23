All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9812 White Bear Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9812 White Bear Trail
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

9812 White Bear Trail

9812 White Bear Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9812 White Bear Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This lovely custom home features a stone fireplace, covered patio and extensive wood flooring. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel built in appliances and a butlers pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 White Bear Trail have any available units?
9812 White Bear Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 White Bear Trail have?
Some of 9812 White Bear Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 White Bear Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9812 White Bear Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 White Bear Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9812 White Bear Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9812 White Bear Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9812 White Bear Trail offers parking.
Does 9812 White Bear Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 White Bear Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 White Bear Trail have a pool?
No, 9812 White Bear Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9812 White Bear Trail have accessible units?
No, 9812 White Bear Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 White Bear Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9812 White Bear Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University