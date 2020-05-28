Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9753 Osprey Drive
9753 Osprey Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9753 Osprey Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing. Security deposit is equal to one and a half month rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9753 Osprey Drive have any available units?
9753 Osprey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9753 Osprey Drive have?
Some of 9753 Osprey Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9753 Osprey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9753 Osprey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 Osprey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9753 Osprey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9753 Osprey Drive offer parking?
No, 9753 Osprey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9753 Osprey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9753 Osprey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 Osprey Drive have a pool?
No, 9753 Osprey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9753 Osprey Drive have accessible units?
No, 9753 Osprey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 Osprey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9753 Osprey Drive has units with dishwashers.
