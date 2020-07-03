9744 Brenden Drive

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home offers split bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and separate garden tub and shower.Great location. Close to 820, shopping and Lockheed. Property will be ready for showings once all make ready work is complete. Owner prefers no pets but may consider them on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. .

Property will be ready for showings make ready work is complete. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of application before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.