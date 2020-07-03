All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9744 Brenden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9744 Brenden Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9744 Brenden Drive

9744 Brenden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9744 Brenden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
3 bedroom 2 bath home offers split bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet, double sinks and separate garden tub and shower.Great location. Close to 820, shopping and Lockheed. Property will be ready for showings once all make ready work is complete. Owner prefers no pets but may consider them on a case by case basis with strong application and additional deposit. .
Property will be ready for showings make ready work is complete. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held for 3 weeks from approval of application before lease is required to start.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 Brenden Drive have any available units?
9744 Brenden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9744 Brenden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9744 Brenden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 Brenden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9744 Brenden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive offer parking?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive have a pool?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive have accessible units?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 Brenden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 Brenden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University