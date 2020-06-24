9741 Stripling Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Home with Lots of Amenities - Available June 7, 2019. Gorgeous home in desirable Heritage Addition. Kitchen has island and stainless appliances and overlooks the eating area and cozy family room with wood floors and gas fireplace. House also has a bonus room that can be used as a study or den. There is a formal dining area, and the master is split from the other bedrooms. Master bathroom is large with double vanities, garden tub and shower. Back yard has covered patio and extended deck. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available June 7, 2019.



(RLNE3688658)