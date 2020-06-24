All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9741 Stripling Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9741 Stripling Dr.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:54 AM

9741 Stripling Dr.

9741 Stripling Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9741 Stripling Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home with Lots of Amenities - Available June 7, 2019. Gorgeous home in desirable Heritage Addition. Kitchen has island and stainless appliances and overlooks the eating area and cozy family room with wood floors and gas fireplace. House also has a bonus room that can be used as a study or den. There is a formal dining area, and the master is split from the other bedrooms. Master bathroom is large with double vanities, garden tub and shower. Back yard has covered patio and extended deck. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit. Available June 7, 2019.

(RLNE3688658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9741 Stripling Dr. have any available units?
9741 Stripling Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9741 Stripling Dr. have?
Some of 9741 Stripling Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9741 Stripling Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Stripling Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Stripling Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9741 Stripling Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9741 Stripling Dr. offer parking?
No, 9741 Stripling Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Stripling Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9741 Stripling Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Stripling Dr. have a pool?
No, 9741 Stripling Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9741 Stripling Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9741 Stripling Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Stripling Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Stripling Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University