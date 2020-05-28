All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9740 Gallatin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9740 Gallatin Lane
Last updated June 30 2020 at 5:40 PM

9740 Gallatin Lane

9740 Gallatin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9740 Gallatin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Downstairs has living, 2 dining (formal can be used as an office) and half bath for guests. Fridge show in photos taken in 2018 is no longer on property and will not be replaced - tenant will need to provide their own unit. New carpet throughout second floor in October of 2018 and prior tenants had no pets. Tile in wet areas, combination laminate/tile flooring downstairs and privacy fenced back yard. 1 small-medium dog (up to 40 lbs) may be considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have any available units?
9740 Gallatin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9740 Gallatin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9740 Gallatin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9740 Gallatin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9740 Gallatin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane offer parking?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have a pool?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have accessible units?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9740 Gallatin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9740 Gallatin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University