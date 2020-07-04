9717 Maryville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

You will love this beautiful one story with updates galore. Oak hardwood floors, stunning kitchen offers granite, gas cook top, island, breakfast bar and skylight to provide plenty of natural light. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with jetted tub and separate shower.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1675 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.