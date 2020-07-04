All apartments in Fort Worth
9717 Maryville Lane

9717 Maryville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9717 Maryville Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Legacy

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
You will love this beautiful one story with updates galore. Oak hardwood floors, stunning kitchen offers granite, gas cook top, island, breakfast bar and skylight to provide plenty of natural light. Split bedroom arrangement, master suite with jetted tub and separate shower.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1675 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9717 Maryville Lane have any available units?
9717 Maryville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9717 Maryville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9717 Maryville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9717 Maryville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9717 Maryville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane offer parking?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane have a pool?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane have accessible units?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9717 Maryville Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9717 Maryville Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

