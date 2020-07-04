All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:27 PM

9716 Minton Drive

Location

9716 Minton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home tucked away in cute neighborhood with easy access to 820 & 30 for a quick commute! Large rooms, c-tile in wet areas, master has full bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9716 Minton Drive have any available units?
9716 Minton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9716 Minton Drive have?
Some of 9716 Minton Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9716 Minton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9716 Minton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 Minton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9716 Minton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9716 Minton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9716 Minton Drive offers parking.
Does 9716 Minton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 Minton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 Minton Drive have a pool?
No, 9716 Minton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9716 Minton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9716 Minton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 Minton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9716 Minton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

