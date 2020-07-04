9716 Minton Drive

3 bedroom home tucked away in cute neighborhood with easy access to 820 & 30 for a quick commute! Large rooms, c-tile in wet areas, master has full bath featuring separate shower, garden tub, and walk in closet. This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
