Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9713 Manassas Road
9713 Manassas Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
9713 Manassas Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9713 Manassas Road have any available units?
9713 Manassas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9713 Manassas Road have?
Some of 9713 Manassas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9713 Manassas Road currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Manassas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Manassas Road pet-friendly?
No, 9713 Manassas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9713 Manassas Road offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Manassas Road offers parking.
Does 9713 Manassas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Manassas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Manassas Road have a pool?
No, 9713 Manassas Road does not have a pool.
Does 9713 Manassas Road have accessible units?
No, 9713 Manassas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Manassas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9713 Manassas Road has units with dishwashers.
