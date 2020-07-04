9685 Boat Club Rd

All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9685 Boat Club Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Fort Worth/ 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $895

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($70/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Volleyball
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 957

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9685 Boat Club Rd have any available units?
9685 Boat Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9685 Boat Club Rd have?
Some of 9685 Boat Club Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9685 Boat Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9685 Boat Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9685 Boat Club Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9685 Boat Club Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9685 Boat Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9685 Boat Club Rd offers parking.
Does 9685 Boat Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9685 Boat Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9685 Boat Club Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9685 Boat Club Rd has a pool.
Does 9685 Boat Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 9685 Boat Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9685 Boat Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9685 Boat Club Rd has units with dishwashers.

