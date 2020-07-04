All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9668 Lea Shore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9668 Lea Shore Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:11 PM

9668 Lea Shore Street

9668 Lea Shore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9668 Lea Shore Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Landing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lake access community 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 213231

Pets ok. Walk to the lake and fish every day. Boating, swimming, tennis. One-story 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Split bedrooms. Walk in closets. Small community. Great area for walking. Community gatherings. Get to know your neighbors, or not. There is a free boat ramp and for an additional $500-$700 per year you can rent a small or large boat slip. $400 non-refundable deposit per pet. Credit background check per adult. Water front community. Nice northwest Fort Worth area. You will like living here. This community is pet friendly. Tenant pays utilities Tenet responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Text or call 817-688-3959. No application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213231
Property Id 213231

(RLNE5510573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9668 Lea Shore Street have any available units?
9668 Lea Shore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9668 Lea Shore Street have?
Some of 9668 Lea Shore Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9668 Lea Shore Street currently offering any rent specials?
9668 Lea Shore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9668 Lea Shore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9668 Lea Shore Street is pet friendly.
Does 9668 Lea Shore Street offer parking?
No, 9668 Lea Shore Street does not offer parking.
Does 9668 Lea Shore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9668 Lea Shore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9668 Lea Shore Street have a pool?
No, 9668 Lea Shore Street does not have a pool.
Does 9668 Lea Shore Street have accessible units?
No, 9668 Lea Shore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9668 Lea Shore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9668 Lea Shore Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University