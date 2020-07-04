9668 Lea Shore Street

Amenities

Lake access community 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 213231



Pets ok. Walk to the lake and fish every day. Boating, swimming, tennis. One-story 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Split bedrooms. Walk in closets. Small community. Great area for walking. Community gatherings. Get to know your neighbors, or not. There is a free boat ramp and for an additional $500-$700 per year you can rent a small or large boat slip. $400 non-refundable deposit per pet. Credit background check per adult. Water front community. Nice northwest Fort Worth area. You will like living here. This community is pet friendly. Tenant pays utilities Tenet responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Text or call 817-688-3959. No application fee.

