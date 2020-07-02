All apartments in Fort Worth
965 Misty Run Court

965 Mistys Run · No Longer Available
Location

965 Mistys Run, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Misty Run Court have any available units?
965 Misty Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 Misty Run Court have?
Some of 965 Misty Run Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Misty Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
965 Misty Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Misty Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 965 Misty Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 965 Misty Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 965 Misty Run Court offers parking.
Does 965 Misty Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Misty Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Misty Run Court have a pool?
No, 965 Misty Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 965 Misty Run Court have accessible units?
No, 965 Misty Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Misty Run Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 965 Misty Run Court has units with dishwashers.

