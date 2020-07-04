Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
964 Jockey Club Lane
964 Jockey Club Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
964 Jockey Club Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on a large corner lot. Vinyl wood-like flooring and updated appliances. Rent includes HOA fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane have any available units?
964 Jockey Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 964 Jockey Club Lane have?
Some of 964 Jockey Club Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 964 Jockey Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
964 Jockey Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Jockey Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 964 Jockey Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 964 Jockey Club Lane offers parking.
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Jockey Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane have a pool?
No, 964 Jockey Club Lane does not have a pool.
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 964 Jockey Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Jockey Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Jockey Club Lane has units with dishwashers.
