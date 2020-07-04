All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9632 Linton Drive

9632 Linton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9632 Linton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,293 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 Linton Drive have any available units?
9632 Linton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9632 Linton Drive have?
Some of 9632 Linton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9632 Linton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9632 Linton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 Linton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9632 Linton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9632 Linton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9632 Linton Drive offers parking.
Does 9632 Linton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 Linton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 Linton Drive have a pool?
No, 9632 Linton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9632 Linton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9632 Linton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 Linton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9632 Linton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

