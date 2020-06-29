All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9621 Olivia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9621 Olivia Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:15 AM

9621 Olivia Drive

9621 Olivia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9621 Olivia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9621 Olivia Drive have any available units?
9621 Olivia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9621 Olivia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9621 Olivia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 Olivia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive offer parking?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have a pool?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9621 Olivia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University