Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9621 Olivia Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:15 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9621 Olivia Drive
9621 Olivia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9621 Olivia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have any available units?
9621 Olivia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 9621 Olivia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9621 Olivia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9621 Olivia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive offer parking?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have a pool?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have accessible units?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9621 Olivia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9621 Olivia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9621 Olivia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
