All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9613 Courtright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9613 Courtright Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9613 Courtright Drive

9613 Courtright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9613 Courtright Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
FORMER BUILDERS MODEL HOME FEATURING DESIGNER TOUCHES THRUOUT. Hardwood type flrs. in Kit.,FR,LR,DR,Study.Built-in planning ctr. off Entry.Study with French doors & built-ins.LR & DR features picture frame molding,Ext. molding thruout home.Split bdrms. Island Kit. with Granite c-top,. open to FR with corner FP. Amazing Master Suite with raised sitting area, Bath with dual vanities, upgraded tile,fixtures & mirrored dressing area.Carpet in Bdrms replaced March 2017. Oversized yard with a family fun putting green.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Courtright Drive have any available units?
9613 Courtright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Courtright Drive have?
Some of 9613 Courtright Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 Courtright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Courtright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Courtright Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9613 Courtright Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9613 Courtright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Courtright Drive offers parking.
Does 9613 Courtright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 Courtright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Courtright Drive have a pool?
No, 9613 Courtright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9613 Courtright Drive have accessible units?
No, 9613 Courtright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Courtright Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Courtright Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University