Fort Worth, TX
/
9417 Michael Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 9:48 AM
9417 Michael Drive
9417 Michael Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9417 Michael Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9417 Michael Drive have any available units?
9417 Michael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9417 Michael Drive have?
Some of 9417 Michael Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9417 Michael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9417 Michael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9417 Michael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9417 Michael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 9417 Michael Drive offer parking?
No, 9417 Michael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9417 Michael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9417 Michael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9417 Michael Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9417 Michael Drive has a pool.
Does 9417 Michael Drive have accessible units?
No, 9417 Michael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9417 Michael Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9417 Michael Drive has units with dishwashers.
