937 Stone Chapel Way

Spacious home in THE Quarry! - Amazing 4 bedroom 2 story in Fort Worth! New Floors! New Carpet! Fresh Paint! Split bedroom floorplan for added privacy. Master Suite downstairs with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Elegant formal dining room. Wood burning fire place in the downstairs family room. Gourmet kitchen with a HUGE island, sleek black appliances, an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Game room upstairs. Over-sized bedrooms! Close to Hwy and Shopping, easy commute to downtown Fort Worth. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. *Pictures were taken last time the house vacant* Please call/text James Braddock at 817-829-1591 or email james@rpmdallas.com



(RLNE4013380)