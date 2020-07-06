9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

SUPER CLEAN! Community POOL! Open floor plan. HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN, tons of cabinets, GRANITE Counter Tops, Island, large Pantry & Skylight. Security System. Sprinklers. Corner Fireplace with Gas Logs . Over-Sized Shower in Master Bath. Split Bedrooms. Covered Patio. Private Backyard. Carpet & Ceramic Tile floors only - NO Vinyl Flooring! Decorator Colors. Tenants to verify schools, measurements & information contained herein, to their satisfaction, prior to signing a lease application.