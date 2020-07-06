All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 5:35 AM

9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive

9329 Comanche Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9329 Comanche Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SUPER CLEAN! Community POOL! Open floor plan. HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN, tons of cabinets, GRANITE Counter Tops, Island, large Pantry & Skylight. Security System. Sprinklers. Corner Fireplace with Gas Logs . Over-Sized Shower in Master Bath. Split Bedrooms. Covered Patio. Private Backyard. Carpet & Ceramic Tile floors only - NO Vinyl Flooring! Decorator Colors. Tenants to verify schools, measurements & information contained herein, to their satisfaction, prior to signing a lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have any available units?
9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9329 COMANCHE RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University