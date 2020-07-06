9328 Chuparosa Drive

Amenities
Beautiful single family home includes Study Room, Game Room, and Media Room. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Close to shopping center, hospital, entertainment, & I35. Highly sought Northwest ISD and elementary school is just 3 mins drive. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets complete with butler's pantry. Features include bay windows in Master bedroom, extensive wood flooring, stone to ceiling fireplace, and a large covered patio. Garage includes wall to wall built-in shelves for extra storage. Cats not allowed.