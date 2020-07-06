9328 Chuparosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful single family home includes Study Room, Game Room, and Media Room. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Close to shopping center, hospital, entertainment, & I35. Highly sought Northwest ISD and elementary school is just 3 mins drive. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets complete with butler's pantry. Features include bay windows in Master bedroom, extensive wood flooring, stone to ceiling fireplace, and a large covered patio. Garage includes wall to wall built-in shelves for extra storage. Cats not allowed.