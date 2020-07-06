All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9328 Chuparosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9328 Chuparosa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9328 Chuparosa Drive

9328 Chuparosa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9328 Chuparosa Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home includes Study Room, Game Room, and Media Room. EXCELLENT LOCATION! Close to shopping center, hospital, entertainment, & I35. Highly sought Northwest ISD and elementary school is just 3 mins drive. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, built-in stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets complete with butler's pantry. Features include bay windows in Master bedroom, extensive wood flooring, stone to ceiling fireplace, and a large covered patio. Garage includes wall to wall built-in shelves for extra storage. Cats not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have any available units?
9328 Chuparosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have?
Some of 9328 Chuparosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9328 Chuparosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9328 Chuparosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9328 Chuparosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9328 Chuparosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9328 Chuparosa Drive offers parking.
Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9328 Chuparosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have a pool?
No, 9328 Chuparosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 9328 Chuparosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9328 Chuparosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9328 Chuparosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University